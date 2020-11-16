Banco Santander S.A. Has $8.65 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,860 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 886,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

