Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 20,583 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.89. 98,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

