Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 1,372,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,731,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

