Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,857,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,360 shares of company stock valued at $150,484,132 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.43. 103,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $211.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.