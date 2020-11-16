Banco Santander S.A. Sells 11,537 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.76 on Monday, reaching $538.64. The stock had a trading volume of 283,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

