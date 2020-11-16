Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923,234. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.