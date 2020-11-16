Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

