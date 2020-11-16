BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477,234 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 3.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of BCE worth $248,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,959. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

