Bell Rock Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 332.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.70 during trading hours on Monday. 443,021 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.