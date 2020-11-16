Bell Rock Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $197.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

