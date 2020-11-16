Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $730.46. 8,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,239. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $696.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

