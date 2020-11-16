Bell Rock Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

DIS stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.12. 860,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,837,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -232.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

