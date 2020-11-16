Bell Rock Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 518,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999,769 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 505,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.