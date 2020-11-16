Bell Rock Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

