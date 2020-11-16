Bell Rock Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,881,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $171,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,147 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 548,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

