Bell Rock Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,620,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,163,000.

XHE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.54. 1,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

