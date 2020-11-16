Bell Rock Capital LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 163.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 820,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

