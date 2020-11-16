Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock worth $3,669,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $379.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

