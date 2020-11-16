Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 182,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,933. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.