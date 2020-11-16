Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

