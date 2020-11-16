Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 756,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,197 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.13. 122,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

