Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.82. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

