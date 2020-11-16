Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,825.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.27. 77,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

