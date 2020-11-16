Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,576 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $70.04.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

