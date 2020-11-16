Bell Rock Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,633. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

