Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Rock Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,180,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 772,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

