Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.01. 480,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

