Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 555 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 238,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,177. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $1,959,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

