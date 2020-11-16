Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.