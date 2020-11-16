Bell Rock Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $262,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $38.35. 1,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,325. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.