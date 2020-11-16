Binance Coin (BNB) Hits One Day Volume of $278.76 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.95 or 0.00167066 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $278.76 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00955871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00242920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002352 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 114,453.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00361770 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

