Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $62.27

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. 243,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,826. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

