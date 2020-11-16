Brokerages Set Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) PT at $9.00

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Otonomy by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,082. The company has a market cap of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

