Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.02

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 22200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

