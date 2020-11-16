Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

ELY traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 66,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

