Canaccord Genuity Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $34.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

