Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$27.78 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.13.

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.55. 1,787,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,039. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

