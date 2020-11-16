Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $836,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. United Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $61.09. 260,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

