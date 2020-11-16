Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $767.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $111,216. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

