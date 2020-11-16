Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Shares of CSTL opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.22 and a beta of 0.51.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,371,639. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

