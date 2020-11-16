Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises about 4.0% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $37,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $104.97. 20,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.