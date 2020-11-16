CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCDBF. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $44.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

