Ccore Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Ccore has a market cap of $12,123.98 and $19.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00955871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00242920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002352 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 114,453.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

