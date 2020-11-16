Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of -1,053.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.5%.

Chevron stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

