CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Down 91.1% in October

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHFS. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,007. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

