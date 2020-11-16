Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chubb worth $72,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

Shares of CB traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.92. 25,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,083 shares of company stock worth $21,553,106. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

