Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 101,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,445. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 292.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.