CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. 40,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,624. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.