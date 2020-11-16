Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COHR. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 29.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coherent by 37.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

