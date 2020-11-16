CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,060.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00421325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.06 or 0.03144868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026546 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.